COMMUNITY VOICES: The bodily resurrection of Christ: Fact or myth?

Throughout the centuries, a number of religious figures have come and gone. Such religious personalities gained followers. However, none of these individuals have come close to the message and works delivered by Jesus Christ.
The bodily resurrection of Jesus has been disputed ever since He rose from the dead being entombed for three days and nights. The prophecies given in the Hebrew Scriptures speak of his betrayal, physical torture, death and resurrection (Psalm 22 and Isaiah 53).
The Bible is accepted as divine Scriptures by believers and speaks of the history of Israel. According to the Smithsonian Institute, “The books of the Old Testament, are ... as accurate historical documents as any from antiquity and are in fact more accurate than many of the Egyptian, Mesopotamian or Greek histories. These Biblical records can be and are used as are other ancient documents in archaeological work.”
Since the Bible is viewed as a historic book with factual information pertaining to Israel and the ancient world over 4,000 years ago, the Smithsonian Institute says, “For the most part, historical events described took place and the peoples cited really existed.”
The New Testament record of events from the birth of Christ, his earthly life, his bodily resurrection to the writings of John the Apostle about the apocalypse summarize the plan and purpose our creator has for his creation.
The bodily resurrection of Jesus has been disputed over the centuries, beginning with the chief priests. After learning of his resurrection from the guards, the chief priest paid the guards to spread a lie that the disciples stole the body of Christ at night while the guards were asleep. This is the result of why some of the Jewish people do not believe that Jesus is the Messiah (Matthew 28:11-15).
The bodily resurrection of Jesus is a historic and Biblical fact. Without his resurrection, everything about Christianity is pointless. The resurrection of Christ is the crowning event of God’s redemptive history and the cornerstone of Christianity.
