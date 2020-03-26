The pandemic our nation is experiencing has produced anxiety in many. The fear of this virus has caused panic. We see store shelves empty of food and other household necessities. The reaction to the news of the coronavirus has produced fear and anxiety. I also believe there are many good hearted people in society who will help one another if at all possible in sharing their resources.
2 Timothy 1:7 says, “God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” The “spirit of fear” produces worry, anxiety and unease. The peace of God helps people remain calm as we trust in God and act responsibly. In times like this, we who believe in God trust in God, as clearly stated by our nation's motto — "In God We Trust.” We as Americans are “one nation under God.” He is our Provider, our Peace, our Savior, our Healer, etc.
When it’s said that millions will be infected with the coronavirus, such news instills deeper fear in many. As people who believe in God, we understand that love and faith keeps our mind at peace. The Scripture (and answer) in preventing fear from paralyzing our faith is found in 1 John 418. It says: “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love.”
We will face times of uncertainty. Promises from the Scriptures are given to us for assurance and peace of mind. As believers in God, we cannot afford to allow any news to paralyze our faith or love for God. As I said earlier, we are to live and act responsibly without allowing fear to produce worry or anxiety.
Fellow believers, let’s continue to unite in prayer and do our part to help one another according to our ability. Remember, the name of Jesus is higher than all names, including the names of all diseases. I encourage all to read Psalm 91. To those who are not practicing believers in Christ, it’s time to call on the Name of the Lord and surrender to the Lordship of Jesus Christ (John 3:16).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
