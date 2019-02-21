There are those who have committed crimes and other unethical activities who were caught and paid the consequences. Then there are those who got away with wrongful activity, or so it seems. Regardless of the outcome, nothing ever escapes the view of God.
All too often, those who seemingly "got away" with a criminal or unethical act should display an attitude of humility, don't you think? One would think a person who received zero consequences for their crime would not go around accusing an innocent person of wrong doing. However, this happens all too often on the job, political environment, religious groups, social organizations, even with family and friends.
An accuser who acts without mercy should realize they will receive no mercy from God (James 2:13; Mark 11:26). A religious group of people once brought a woman guilty of adultery to Jesus. They used her situation to see how Jesus would respond in order to find fault with Him. Jesus cleverly replied, "He who is without sin, let him cast the first stone." One by one, they all dropped their stones because they knew within themselves they were guilty of a hidden unethical/sinful activity (John 8:1-11).
If you find yourself guilty of wrong-doing, immediately repent before God, correct it and make restitution if possible. If you are an accuser who is guilty of an unethical activity, your hypocrisy won't last long. You may hide your double life from those who glean from you but nothing is hidden from God. Life is too short to live as an accuser. Satan is the accuser of the brethren and doesn't need help from human accusers. Humble yourself and take on the character of Christ. To the innocent who are accused, certain people may be unfair but God is always fair and will be your defense.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
