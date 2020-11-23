As I reflect on this year alone, 2020 has been a time of uncertainty in America and throughout the world. Our nation has been experiencing a pandemic with the outbreak of COVID-19, placing restrictions on us here in California. At the time of this writing, we are under the “purple tier” in California. This means businesses can operate but with a restricted amount of people. Restaurants have to operate outdoors or close down until restrictions are lifted.
2020 has been challenging to many of us in various aspects. For myself personally, my son Adam was tragically killed due to a gun shooting when he and four others were at a memorial site of their friend on County Line Road here in Delano. Others have lost loved ones through such senseless shootings this year alone. Others have had loved ones pass away only to experience a funeral service where they were not admitted into the cemetery for burial. I did such a funeral this year for a U.S. Veteran. Family and friend had to stand outside the fence area of the Delano Cemetery as their loved one was laid to rest.
In many cases, those hospitalized cannot have visitors and have to endure their stay alone. Some have had to close their businesses indefinitely. Many have lost their jobs. And as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, officials have advised against gathering with those not living in the same household and to refrain from traveling. The CDC believes outbreaks of the spread of COVID are more likely to happen among large family gatherings.
This Thanksgiving may not be the traditional gathering you’ve been accustomed to. However, this should be a time to reflect on who we have in our lives. For myself, I have a wonderful family and good friends who I’m connected with. Staying connected with such individuals has been a source of strength and encouragement. I trust you too can count your blessings. Most of all, we should be thankful to our Heavenly Father for loving us with an everlasting love. Knowing this, we can make the best of every day including Thanksgiving Day. May the peace of God bring much comfort to you and your family during this season.
