The Kern Community College District is one of the largest community college districts in the country, serving communities over 24,800 square miles and over 44,000 students.
In order to properly serve these areas, the board of trustees are present to ensure that the district has all of the information needed to make decisions for our community’s students.
As a candidate for the Kern Community College District board of trustees, Nan Gomez Heitzeberg knows better than anyone the ways in which education transforms the lives of students, faculty, staff and communities. She has over 40 years of experience in education, a wealth of knowledge of the unique issues facing community college students and those who serve them, and a focused commitment on strategic planning to best position Bakersfield College and the KCCD for the future.
Nan knows the importance of Bakersfield College’s Rural Initiatives. In the fall of 1986, Nan started working with devoted educators and staff at the Bakersfield College Delano campus to ensure that rural students had access to all of the educational opportunities that BC offers. She began as acting faculty director, and during her last year at the Delano campus, she became a dean. Nan’s commitment to the principles of access, inclusivity and diversity has helped myriad students discover their educational future.
As public institutions, the Kern Community College District and its three colleges — Bakersfield, Cerro Coso, and Porterville — rely on public funding to support their programs and services.
In her career, Nan has experienced the inevitable ebb and flow of our economy, and, as such, has been intimately engaged in the work to ensure our students, our faculty, and our staff are both protected and fully equipped with the tools and resources they need to be successful. As an experienced administrator, Nan understands that students can only learn and excel in an environment that is stable.
Prior to retiring in spring 2018, Nan worked with a team to develop Bakersfield College’s Facilities Master Plan. Thanks to the support of Kern County voters in 2016 and the passing of Measure J, the Kern Community College District is making much-needed updates to its infrastructure. The BC Delano campus will have a new Learning Resource Center in 2024, thanks to these Measure J funds.
As the vice president, Nan never lost focus of the ways in which our physical spaces can advance student learning. She is committed to ensuring the expansion of college facilities to provide access to students throughout Kern County and upgrade our classrooms with the technology appropriate for a 21st century learner.
During her tenure as vice president of instruction, Nan closely monitored regional educational attainment, employment rates and industry trends to ensure students were well-positioned for success through BC programs.
This work informed BC’s Educational Master Plan, which highlighted the need to engage industry in planning. As a result, Bakersfield College and industry leaders in agriculture and energy identified a need and proposed a solution to produce more well-qualified, baccalaureate educated students.
In 2018, Nan participated in the commencement ceremony for the first class of graduates of Bakersfield College’s Bachelor of Science in Industrial Automation program, which will be expanding to the Delano campus down the road.
As a KCCD trustee, Nan will build and sustain partnerships with our local industry leaders to open doors to a brighter future for our students and a healthier community for us all.
If elected, she will commit to keeping laser focus on college and district operational budgets, reserves and investments. She takes seriously the responsibility to be transparent, diligent and accountable to taxpayers. Nan’s commitment to our students is who she is — engrained in the fibers of her being.
Her experience as a teacher and administrator make her a great fit for the next KCCD trustee of Ward 1.
Opinions expressed are those of Abel Guzman.
