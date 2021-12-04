COMMUNITY VOICES: Taking God's name in vain

One of the Ten Commandments forbids taking the name of the Lord God in vain (Exodus 20:7). Yet the name of the Lord is used frequently in profanity by those who claim to believe in God. (FYI, God’s last name is not “damn.”)
To use God’s name in vain means to use his name in a frivolous or vulgar manner. It also means his name is not to be used for a selfish purpose. Some use God’s name as an advantage by the self-serving. Habitual liars will “swear to God” as an attempt to convince those they are lying to, that somehow, they are speaking the truth. Those who borrow money with no intentions of paying it back will say to you, “I promise to God I’ll pay you back.” This is one example of taking God’s name in vain.
Using the name of God for one’s sinful or selfish desire violates God’s commandment. Greedy people will often take advantage of the sincere and generous individuals by inserting “God” in their solicitations, whether in sales or panhandling.
God’s name is to be used in a reverent manner. His name is not to be disrespected. Much of society has overlooked this commandment. Actors in movies often use the name of God in profanity, all in the name of “entertainment.” God is insulted when His name is used in a vulgar and profane manner. Shouldn’t believers in Christ, those who believe the Bible, shun such movies that use God’s name in vain?
Some use his name so carelessly even in devotion (religious manner). Jesus our Lord was very firm on this issue, commanding people not to swear at all (Matthew 5:34). On Judgement Day, “idle words” will be used against the one who speaks them and will be condemned by their own words (Matthew 12:36-37).
To the followers of Jesus Christ, we must all be on the same page with the Lord (1 Corinthians 1:10). The Lord will return for a church without spot or blemish (Ephesians 5:27). God meant every word when he warned against using his name in vain. The faithful must avoid this evil vice of using God’s name in vain (profanity), which seemingly has been accepted in society. The Holy Spirit is grieved when God’s name is used in such a manner. Let’s use his name reverently and respectfully. May all those who call on the name of the Lord come into agreement with the Scriptures on this imperative topic
