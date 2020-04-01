A little over a month ago, we all knew who we were. We knew what we needed to do, how to do it, and had plans for getting it done. Now, both collectively and individually, we are uncertain, scared and frustrated. We have been forced to focus and adapt to how we survive this moment in our lives.
Surviving the pandemic physically, emotionally and socially means forging a new identity for ourselves. Who am I under these never before imagined circumstances? What kind of family member, friend, colleague, neighbor, do I want to be? After asking ourselves these questions, we pursue that self enthusiastically and relentlessly. We must look for opportunities to rise to the occasion in big and small moments. When we catch ourselves living that idealized self, we must recognize it and give ourselves credit for it. You’re not doing this for your partner or your children or your neighbors; you’re doing this for your soul.
The ultimate goal is when our head hits our pillow at the end of the day to be able to say to ourselves, “That’s who I am meant to be.” We take a victory lap in our mind and heart.
Along with forging an identity amid the pandemic, we must also find meaning. There are a lot of things I did prior to this pandemic that I didn’t give much thought. These same activities now have a whole new meaning. Washing my hands frequently for 20 seconds has new meaning. Maintaining social distance, going for walks, working from home, talking and texting family, friends and colleagues — all of it has new meaning. Everything I do now has meaning for my personal health as well as the health and wellbeing of my family, friends, community and the world. When I wash my hands, I tell myself during those 20 seconds that I am protecting the people I love and care about.
I find myself learning to be more mindful and purposeful in everything I do — even making doing nothing matter. We can try to make every chore, every mundane task, every text, every conversation, every moment with those we’re at home with matter.
And finally, maintain connections. The human animal is a social animal. Those with family at home are getting many opportunities for interaction within their quarantine castles. This is an opportunity to love, value and appreciate the ones you’re with. Try to be kind, patient and mindful of your quarantine companions; these are your people. Many are getting the opportunity to home-school their children, to work from home, to negotiate the division of labor at home, when no one ever leaves. There are people having virtual breakfasts and happy hours together, watching TV and movies together, making music together, and the list goes on indefinitely — only limited by our limitless imaginations. Look for these opportunities.
The potential to feel trapped and overwhelmed is most certainly there. As an instructor, I hear my students often say, “I’m confused.” To which I respond, “That means you’re about to learn something new. You’ve never done this before; it’s expected that you will be confused.” Cut yourself and others a break. This moment provides us with the opportunity to show ourselves just how amazing we are and can be.
Before being a full-time educator, I used to be a therapist, a job that requires maintaining empathy. I would tell myself and my patients three things to cultivate empathy for others:
One, none of us asked to be born. We are all here on this planet involuntarily.
Two, we are all in this together.
And three, everyone is doing the best they can.
The third one is tough to buy into sometimes, but I like to remind myself that everyone has lived an entirely different life than mine. Empathy isn’t for the benefit of others, it’s for yourself. You don’t want to waste any emotional energy on something you have no control over or is not your responsibility. Selfishly be empathetic.
My last thought is regarding space and boundaries. We are all spending way more time at home than we have in the past. Find a corner of your home, a room, a spot in the yard that is for you. Give yourself permission to go to that place as necessary and often as needed. You will be of little use to those you serve if you run yourself into the ground.
And finally, once in a while, turn everything off and just breathe.
David Riess is an associate professor of sociology at Bakersfield College and a former therapist.
