The California Healthy Kids Survey is an anonymous, confidential survey administered to students in grades five, seven, nine and 11. The survey illuminates the strengths and areas of need for K-12 schools in terms of climate, student safety and wellness and youth resiliency.
While this survey has been given to students in Kern County for nearly a decade, the experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth have historically been unrepresented in the survey. However, in the past two years, both Tehachapi Unified School District and Kern High School District have chosen to include the “Gender and Sex-Based Harassment” module and the data offers our community’s first wide-scale glimpse into what it is like to be an LGBTQ youth in Kern County public schools.
In particular, I will speak to the experience of the 7,353 ninth grade students from the Kern High School District who completed the survey during the 2017-18 academic year. This data captures the experiences of all ninth grade respondents, not just those who identify as LGBTQ (for the full survey results, visit calschls.org):
Fifteen percent (1,102)of ninth grade students identify as LGBTQ.
Thirty-four percent disagree or strongly disagree that school is safe for LGBTQ students.
Thirty-three percent disagree or strongly disagree that school is safe for LGBTQ teachers.
Twenty-eight percent disagree or strongly disagree that school is safe for straight allies.
Seventy-one percent hear LGBTQ slurs at school.
Ninety percent do not learn about LGBTQ issues or people in their classes.
Twenty-seven percent have clubs/support groups for LGBTQ students, friends and allies.
Sixty-six percent do not know if their school has an anti-discrimination policy that prohibits students and staff for harassing someone based on their gender identity of sexual orientation.
This data reveals that there is a substantial amount of work we need to do as an educational community to ensure all LGBTQ youth and teachers feel safe, supported and represented in the curricular and co-curricular life of our schools. To guide these efforts, California has explicitly outlined certain requirements designed to help school districts include and empower LGBTQ youth: Seth’s Law and the FAIR Education Act.
Seth’s Law was adopted in 2012 and is named for Seth Walsh, a 13-year-old student in Tehachapi who died by suicide due to LGBTQ bullying. Seth’s Law requires school districts to adopt a strong anti-bullying policy that explicitly prohibits bullying on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity/gender expression. The Fair, Accurate, Inclusive and Respectful (FAIR) Education Act, which was signed into California law in 2011, mandates the inclusion of LGBTQ people and people with disabilities in history and social science curricula. In 2016, the updated California History-Social Science Framework was written to include LGBTQ history and LGBTQ Americans in second, fourth, fifth, eight, 11th and 12th grades.
Yet, these laws are more descriptive than prescriptive, meaning there is some ambiguity regarding how and to what extent school districts should implement these requirements. As a community dedicated to the health, safety and wellbeing of all our children, the California Healthy Kids Survey data demonstrates there is more we can do to not only to meet these requirements, but exceed them.
Toward this goal, several events are happening soon that are designed to build the capacity of LGBTQ teachers, students and allies to include and empower LGBTQ youth in school settings. All events are free and open to the public: a talk on the history of LGBTQ teachers’ rights from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 21 at CSUB; and a panel discussion with teachers, students and administrators regarding the gains and persistent gaps of LGBTQ inclusion in Kern County schools 6 to 8 p.m. March 22 at Liberty High School. For more information on these events, please contact Brittney Beck at bbeck4@csub.edu.
Brittney Beck, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of teacher education at CSUB and is a Faculty Fellow with the Kegley Institute of Ethics. She can be reached at bbeck4@csub.edu.
