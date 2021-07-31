COMMUNITY VOICES: Support, not defund the police

Law enforcement/peace officers are men and women dedicated to public safety, law and order. These men and women in blue put themselves on the frontline 24/7. The public calls on law enforcement officers in times of distress or during an emergency. Cops see people at their worst and in many situations help to defuse a bad situation where no life is lost. Cops save lives.
Cops do make mistakes. But this does not make all cops who make mistakes bad cops. These men and women sacrifice on so many levels that go unrecognized. Our nation (and world) without law enforcement officers would be chaotic. These peace officers wake up every day, ready to lay down their lives, if necessary, to keep our communities safe.
It’s unfortunate that much attention has been given, especially in the media, to the mistakes (or poor judgment) a handful of cops have made. Certain elected officials have called to “defund the police” or “police reform” while ignoring the good these cops do. Perhaps these elected officials should go on a ride along with these officers to see firsthand what officers encounter.
On top of what peace offices are sworn to do, they are expected (by some elected officials and activists) to act as psychologists, mental health experts, social workers, family therapists, marriage counselors, and so forth. Some elected officials and activists who go on their rants to “defund the police” are in essence wanting to “de-police” our peace officers, keeping them from rendering needed services to their communities. Cops cannot solve all the problems in society. They are there to maintain peace in our communities. This means catching the bad guy and keeping criminals and illegal activities off the streets.
To elected officials who say “defund the police,” your lack of appreciation and support for the men and women in uniform is appalling. Career politicians who criticize law enforcement don’t have a clue of what they are talking about unless they have put on the uniform or see firsthand the danger these peace officers encounter.
Cops give their lives to protect us. They patrol our communities and sacrifice being away from their families. Many spouses and kids spend Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthdays and other special occasions alone as their spouse/parent put on the uniform to serve and protect their communities.
The problem is not with cops. If there is one thing a cop does not like, it’s a “dirty cop.” A good cop has no problem reporting a “dirty cop.” The problem is with lawless people who think they can hurt, harm and steal. And that’s why all should stand with law enforcement officers, ensuring our city and county provide them with the equipment, tools and training necessary for them to fulfill their duties. God bless all the men and women in uniform who serve to protect our communities.
