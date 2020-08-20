Many gathered on July 19 in front of Delano City Hall for a vigil. The theme "United To End Violence" has been the sentiment of not only the residents of Delano, but of the neighboring communities of Earlimart, McFarland, Richgrove, etc. Parents, friends and family members of victims of crime came together for support and shared their stories, hoping someone in the community will come forward with information of the person(s) responsible for the death of their children.
These senseless shootings are unacceptable. I remind our community members that there are grieving parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends of these victims. We need to let these grieving families know they are not forgotten. I, too, am one who grieves due to my son being shot and killed on Jan. 31. I wake up every morning to this nightmare. At the time of this writing, it has been over six months since his murder. Four other of his friends were shot but survived. I'm thankful they are alive. I can identify with the ongoing grief other parents are going through who have had their child die at the hands of a senseless shooter.
Residents in each community want an end to violence and stand united for justice for their loved one. There are several unsolved cases currently under investigation. Such crimes take time to solve. I've been patient. But we as a community can be proactive by speaking out for those victims who can not speak for themselves.
There will be another vigil for these victims of crime. We must do this for those who didn't deserve to die due to a senseless shooting. The next vigil is set for Sunday, Sept. 20, at 7:00 p.m. All families affected by such a tragedy are asked to meet in front of Delano City Hall that evening. We ask all community members equally concerned over these senseless shootings to be in attendance, standing united with us to end violence.
Those planning to attend are asked to abide by social distancing guidelines and to bring your mask and a chair. Be sure to wear a T-shirt of your loved one, if you have one. We also ask for each family member to bring a large portrait of their loved one to display during the vigil. You'll hear from family members of victims asking for justice. You'll also hear from officials who share in this concern. We have a strong supportive community along with our neighboring communities. Someone we know and love needs justice. Enough is enough. We want safe communities for our children to live in.
Someone out there knows who took the life of our children. Never again on earth will we hear from our loved one who lost their life due to a senseless shooting. Victims' families are devastated knowing they've been robbed of a precious life. If you're reading this and know the person(s) responsible for these shootings, do the right thing and call anonymously the investigators at 661-721-3369. May God give you the courage to do so.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.