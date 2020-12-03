As a child growing up, I learned the ethics of labor. I would mow lawns of neighbors and would get paid a couple of dollars. When I turned 12, I was given a part-time job and enrolled in school, with this employment as “work experience.” I got paid and a received a grade. When I turned 16, I had three jobs during summer break. I worked for Sunview Vineyards, a local grocery store and radio station. I’m thankful for learning the ethics of labor and for my previous employers for giving me the opportunity to work for their companies.
There are some today who have not learned the ethics of labor and have developed an “entitlement” way of thinking. Such people want things given to them, not knowing the price someone else paid for what they want.
The entitlement-minded are individuals capable of working a job and not doing so. Some consider themselves victims because of their race, upbringing or other excuse, which makes them feel justified in this manner of thinking. They believe privileges become their rights even though they have not earned it. Even more, entitlement-minded individuals at times are not appreciative for what is given to them, thinking they deserve more.
You may not be 100 percent responsible for how you were raised or taught as a child, but you’re 100 percent responsible for your actions as an adult and fixing any wrong way of thinking. If you’re an adult with an entitled way of thinking, don’t expect people to give you something for nothing.
There is a principle in the New Testament that says, “One who is unwilling to work will not get to eat,” 2 Thessalonians 3:10. It also states people are to “be peaceful, mind your own business and work with your own hands,” 1 Thessalonians 4:11.
There is an exception for individuals who are incapable of working by having certain handicaps or illnesses. But that’s not the discussion of this article. If you’re a man and able to work but unemployed, your full-time job should be looking for employment. You should not be home playing your PlayStation, Xbox or using social media and expecting a relative or the government to take care of you.
No man should profit from hard-working people. When you become bored, you have too much idle time doing nothing. If you follow the principles outlined in the scriptures provided in this article, you’ll do well for yourself and be productive in society.
