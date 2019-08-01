When I think of Jesus Christ the Son of God, I remember all the good things He did recorded in the Gospels found in the New Testament. He showed compassion to the most despised people of His day. He loved everyone though He didn’t agree with all. He had no malice, hate or deceptive agenda. His mission was to bring hope to humanity by way of redemption.
The groups opposed to the Lord were considered “religious” by their own definition. Such were Scribes, Pharisees and Sadducees. The elders and priests of such groups had animosity towards the Lord. Such animosity resulted in the death of our Lord. He suffered torture in a way no human being should ever suffer. Yet He did so because the Scriptures had to be fulfilled. The Messiah would pay the ultimate price for salvation by sacrificing His own life.
The reason Jesus was arrested, beaten, mocked and crucified was not because He was a loving and compassionate human being. He was treated in such a manner because Jesus spoke truth the elders and priests did not want to hear. As a result, these “religious leaders” spread rumors, lies and slandered the Lord for the sin of blasphemy. Their hatred towards Jesus speaking the truth eventually led to His conviction over lies they said about Him.
The same happens today. If you speak truth with a heart of love, those who refuse to conform to truth will resist it. Those who should know better (the ones claiming to be of a religious persuasion) may use tactics such as assassinating the character of the one speaking truth in love. God sees everything and will one day bring to light all that was done in darkness. The slanderer may seem to get away with their sinister tactics, but God will judge their vile behavior if they don’t repent of such practices. And God will justify the one falsely accused. In the end, everything comes out. Never do the wrong thing and you’ll never regret doing what’s right.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
