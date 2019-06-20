As a Kern County resident, I’ve been trying to weigh the economic benefits of the recent fracking proposal. I want to see good jobs fuel a strong economy. And as someone who depends on Kern County’s natural beauty to make a living, I want to make ensure any expanding sector is, at the very least, environmentally neutral because I can see with my own eyes what a beautiful environment can do for our local economy.
For example, in Kernville, a beautiful environment powers economic growth. Jobs tied to river rafting, mountain biking, breweries and restaurants abound, helping small business owners turn a profit. I see it every day with my own eyes.
Meanwhile, when it comes to fracking, I don’t like what I see from an economic angle. We know that fracking isn’t profitable – the industry has spent hundreds of billions of dollars trying to make the oil and gas extraction technique work. So far, that investment hasn’t panned out, and investors are tired of waiting for a payday that never seems to come.
To be clear, if we choose to open up more fracking here in the Central Valley, we’re trading the "possibility" of an investor payday for the guarantee of more pollution that comes with the fracking industry.
And yet, that’s exactly what the Trump administration appears to be doing with the proposal to open up more fracking and drilling here in the Central Valley. It’s a plan supported by our county officials. Kern County Planning Director Lorelei Oviatt spoke in support of the plan, on the basis it will help jobs. And she’s adamant that mitigation will keep valley residents safe.
“It is comprehensive, it includes air mitigation that they’ve never had to pay for before,” Oviatt told Valley Public Radio. “We’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars in air mitigation for every well.”
Indeed, the fracking industry is spending vast sums on mitigation. And they’re looking to make up for that outlay by cutting human jobs and replacing them with robots. The fracking industry touts to investors the coming automation of the industry as the path to make money. Just last year, Halliburton announced plans to bring fully automated fracking operations online. And in Texas, investors have celebrated the elimination of more than 100,000 fracking jobs due to automation, including the so-called “iRig.” One major fracking investor told the Houston Chronicle that automation was the “holy grail” for the fracking industry.
Compare that to the benefits of human labor we can see with our own eyes: Visit California reports that tourism to the Central Valley in 2017 has led to substantial economic gains for the region, including the creation of almost 17,000 jobs in Kern County alone. Many of those people are coming to see our natural wonders, not automated “iRigs” that pump our resources and ship money to shareholders who are actively encouraging the energy sector to cut jobs, not add them.
Last year, I organized the first Kern River Wild and Scenic Film Festival in November, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and the 31st anniversary of the Kern’s designation as a Wild and Scenic River. This festival showcased several films about environmental conservation and activism, including one film produced by the Kern River Conservancy. The designation of a Wild & Scenic Rivers Act helped generate new revenues and spurred job growth. These jobs will never, ever, be able to be automated.
We here in the Central Valley are being promised a better economy if more fracking comes to the area. But until fracking energy companies can consistently show the economic benefit, we should be deeply skeptical of claims. For the past 10 years, we’ve seen the economic benefits of fracking remain up in the air. Until we get concrete promises and proposals that clearly show how this will benefit us, we should keep our local oil in the ground, so we can keep bringing visitors to our forests, deserts, and waters.
Gary Ananian is the executive director and founder of the Kern River Conservancy. He can be reached at gary@kernriverconservancy.org.
