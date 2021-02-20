As some of you heard, there was a shooting at the Delano cemetery on Feb. 5 shortly before 6 p.m. This unfortunate incident cost the life of a 30-year-old man.
I was at the cemetery that day conducting a funeral service for a friend of mine. This was around 3 p.m. I had been there the day before being interviewed by a Bakersfield news station regarding the shooting of my son Adam. We had gone by his graveside, and the reporter was surprised to see people out there barbecuing, drinking and carrying on as if it were their backyard.
I have addressed the issue concerning the Delano cemetery. There are posted rules and guidelines that must be followed. The cemetery property does not belong to us. It is a place where we visit the burial site of our loved ones. Some consider the cemetery sacred ground.
As a community of residents who understand what it means to show respect when visiting the Delano cemetery, we need to show our support to the Delano cemetery by following their guidelines.
The Delano cemetery, which is known by its official name, the North Kern Cemetery District, is property of Kern County. It is within the jurisdiction of Delano city limits. The shooting that took place two weeks ago at the Delano cemetery has caused more concern regarding visits to the cemetery. Some are fearful about this occurring again at a place where people go to grieve and remember their loved ones. It’s not a place for people to start a fight.
We all need to do our part in maintaining civility while in public. This means you show respect when visiting the Delano cemetery. People who visit the cemetery should never see a display of arguing, fights, partying or smell the odor of marijuana. My thoughts and condolences go out to the family of the man who lost his life on Feb. 5. This is a very unfortunate situation that should have never happened at the Delano cemetery.
