COMMUNITY VOICES: Shaming Jesus

As we approach the Easter occasion, properly known as the resurrection of Jesus Christ), I am reminded of the horrendous torment, pain and suffering the Lord endured prior to his physical resurrection.
What was the purpose of his suffering? Why was he beaten to a bloody pulp? The soldiers ridiculed him as they beat and whipped him. Some would think this is a sick attitude to demonstrate upon an innocent man. Why did they shame him? What did Jesus do to deserve this type of physical abuse? Why did the religious leaders mock, ridicule and scorn the Lord while he was suffering the final six hours on a wooden cross? And these scorners did this right in front of his mother, Mary.
To summarize the answer, Jesus Christ became the ultimate sacrifice for the sins of humanity. That is how much Jehovah God detests all abominations, perversions and rebellion that equivocate to sin, i.e., high treason or crimes against God’s commands. He was willing to become a substitute for us, you and I who rightfully deserved this type of treatment. He became sin for us and was treated as one guilty of such sins (2 Corinthians 5:21).
I’ve said many times that people today in the 21st Century continue to shame the Lord and despise the sacrifice he made for them. People shame the Lord by rejecting his Holy Word, ignoring his commands, watering down the message of repentance, salvation, godliness and holiness.
Some shame the Lord in their sermons by telling their congregation “it’s OK to sin” or somehow justify sin. The Lord went through much pain and suffering so that mankind can be free from the enslavement of sin. Modern charlatans who place their stamp of approval on sinful activity are blind leaders (Luke 6:39).
A judge in a courtroom would never encourage a person convicted of a crime to go out and repeat the crime. Yet some mislead their congregation by telling them it’s OK to continue committing crimes against the Lord. That is how a 21st century false teacher encourages their congregation to shame the Lord.
Many do struggle with sin and want to be free from the enslavement of it. This can only happen when one truly repents from their sins and renounces it (2 Corinthians 7:10). There is no justification of sin. Jehovah God Almighty knows if you are seeking deliverance from a life of sin. It is his mercy that he shows to a people who would laugh and spit at him. The unrepentant will face the consequences of their actions if they continue to reject the love of God and the free gift of salvation (Romans 6:23).
Don’t shame the Lord. Surrender your life to him and receive his forgiveness. Serve the Lord on his terms and not your own. Grow in the grace and knowledge of him. He promises everlasting life to those who follow him and his word (John 3:16).
