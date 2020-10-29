To live in a society free of scandals, corruption or deceit can only happen in a perfect world. We’re not in paradise but can address these issues in a civil manner.
Over the years, we’ve read about individuals found guilty of crimes and were given a prison sentence. Perhaps the sentencing in your mind was not enough. A peaceful people generally want corrupt individuals put away in prison for a very long time.
It’s miserable for employees to work at a job where corruption is taking place among executives, supervisors or those in HR. Employees won’t speak up for fear of losing their job. They witness scandals taking place. The guilty think employees are blinded by their corrupt behavior. But sooner or later, an employee will get fed up with such corruption and step forward to bring this to the attention of those at corporate headquarters. And in some cases, employees will confront the corrupt person.
Scandals have taken place in the sports industry, religious movements, among politicians, entertainment business, social programs, etc. Human beings are susceptible to falling into such corruption. If you are in a leadership position, be a person of integrity and accountable for your actions.
The majority of people hate scandals and corruption. If you participate in a scandal and get caught, you bring shame to yourself and embarrassment to your family. Most of all, almighty God sees every act and listens to every word spoken. Let your motives be pure and live a life that is honorable.
