COMMUNITY VOICES: Scandalous and corrupt leaders

The unethical behavior of those in leadership results either in scandal, sexual misconduct allegations or creates a hostile or toxic work environment. Most observers won’t blow the whistle on perpetrators with scandalous conduct.
Employees at a workplace can be intimidated to speak out against a crooked employer, supervisor or manager who have made sexual advances on co-workers, even acting unprofessional with those they supervise.
Over the years, we’ve heard of those in leadership who got caught in scandalous behavior. Former President Bill Clinton denied having a sexual encounter with Monica Lewinsky in the Oval office; Rev. Jim Bakker had an adulterous affair with Jessica Hahn and was jailed for defrauding his own organization; former Sen. John Edwards had an extra-marital affair and later admitted to fathering a child with his mistress. Then he was accused of paying the mistress with campaign funds.
Other improprieties of professionals include school officials/teachers making sexual advances to students, law enforcement officers who’ve committed criminal activities (crooked or dirty cops). When these corrupt and perverted individuals are allowed to continue with “business as usual,” their illicit behavior becomes worse.
A liar will continue to lie; a thief will continue to steal; abusers will continue to abuse; a murderer will continue to murder; sex predators will look for their next victim. Some of you reading this article are one of the above or know one of the above but are afraid to report them.
Why are victims unwilling to report scandalous individuals? Perhaps victims or witnesses don’t want to be viewed as a “snitch” or fear for their lives. Crooked, unethical, scandalous and corrupt individuals have no morals, ethics or respect for others.
That which is done in darkness will be exposed in the light. Sin will take them further than they intended to go, keep them longer than they intended to stay and make them pay a whole lot more than they intended to pay.
Proverbs 8:13 clearly says, “The fear of the Lord is to hate evil.”
We are to hate the behavior of arrogant pride, corruption and perverse speech. Corrupt leaders have zero integrity. They view their own evil behavior as normal. That’s how messed up they are in their head.
When an accuser makes an allegation, the accused are “innocent until proven guilty.” An accusation does not automatically make the accused “guilty” of said action. The Lord himself was accused of being a drunkard, glutton and blasphemer. The Lord Jesus was none of those. It was his haters who were guilty of the things they accused the Lord of. His accusers were two-faced, hypocritical liars.
Scandalous leaders refuse to be held accountable. If a person is accused of unethical behavior and has nothing to hide, such should welcome an investigation. Although it is horrible for the innocent to be accused of unethical conduct, the accused, if innocent, will be exonerated with the help of God.
Accusers with credible information should come forward to help investigators stop sexual predators. If you’ve been a victim of any type of mental, physical or sexual abuse, report the abuser. Those predators should not be permitted to hurt or abuse other victims. Predators have evil desires that are never fulfilled. They need to be stopped and held accountable.
If you are an employee with a leader who has created a hostile or toxic work environment, staying quiet about this will only enable the leader to continue their abuse of authority. You should not have to tolerate their abuse, crooked practices, sexual advances or condescending attitude.
Respect yourself enough to report their evil behavior to HR or law enforcement. Don’t concern yourself with what these scandalous, deceiving, vile, drama creators think of you when you choose to do what is right. Remember, the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
