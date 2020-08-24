Many have endured the pain of losing a loved one to a senseless shooting. The people of Delano, McFarland, Richgrove, Earlimart, Pixley and other surrounding communities have either been directly affected by the tragic loss of a loved one or know of someone who has lost a loved one to this type of violence. They want justice for a family member who was the victim of a vicious crime. Those responsible for these murders will be caught sooner or later and justice will be served.
This past week, I attended two funerals. As I walked through the cemetery, I saw headstones of young victims to crime. I was acquainted with some of those individuals. The headstones I saw were victims ages 21 and under. Some of those crimes have not been solved. Their family members remain heartbroken but have moved on with their lives with their loved one in their heart. The devastation they've endured remains in their memory. The pain of grief hits like waves hitting the shore.
Unless you have walked this painful journey of losing a loved one to a violent crime, you can only empathize with surviving family members. I've spoken with many of these families assuring them they are not forgotten and we will continue to pray and seek justice for their loved one.
These senseless shootings which have occurred throughout our communities are unacceptable. Such ruthless murderers must be held accountable. We, as a community of caring people, stand united with broken families in Delano, McFarland, Earlimart, Pixley, Richgrove, etc. We want to make our voices heard and invite you to join us on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 7:00 p.m. We will meet in front of Delano City Hall. Bring a large portrait of a loved one you are seeking justice for. Wear T-shirts bearing their photo. This will be a gathering of support to those families who continue this painful journey of grief. We want to assure them their loved one is not forgotten. We will stand United To End Violence.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. Follow hom on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.viva
