COMMUNITY VOICES: Rubbing salt in open wounds

The term “rubbing salt in open wounds” is a phrase used to describe the actions or words of an individual who purposefully makes things worse to the one experiencing a difficult time. Another phrase is “adding insult to injury.”
I’ve seen people over the years pretend to care for those experiencing hardships and difficulty. Such pretenders express empathy in order to make themselves appear as if they really care. But after the spotlight is off their “good intentions,” they soon forget the one they appeared to empathize over.
To the one going through a hardship or difficulty, I ask that you not take everyone at face value. Some people may mean what they say but are unable to follow through with what they say, i.e., “call me when you need me” or “I’m here for you.” Such is not always realistic since most people have responsibilities to attend to. Some mean well while others say such things without meaning a word of it.
I’ve come to appreciate the integrity of those who mean what they say. Then there are those I’ve had to disregard since their word is no good. But one thing is for sure: God’s word is something you can depend on. The Lord never intends to let us down. When you go through a dark time in your life, Christ Jesus is right there guiding you. He never said we would not experience challenging times. He did promise to be with us every step of the way. He’ll never insult you because God loves you too much to do that to you.
