COMMUNITY VOICES: Remembering my wonderful dad

Last week on April 28, my dad, David Sr., passed away. Though this may sound like an obituary, it’s not. I need to share with the community of readers to these articles what a wonderful dad I had. To those who have had your dad pass away, I’m sure you can relate to the grief I am now going through. I never wanted to think of either parent passing away. But now I have one who passed and I miss my dad very much.
Comments made by those who knew my dad, from friends, co-workers, family and acquaintances, describe my dad as “polite, extremely humble, courteous, noble, peaceful, kind, respectful, helpful, loving, generous, caring, friendly, faithful, etc.” Most of all, my dad had a servant's heart and was a wonderful Christian man, husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, etc. To those who knew my dad, you know these descriptive terms are no exaggeration in describing my dad.
I was viewing video footage of the interior of our church auditorium (World Harvest of Delano) and saw my dad vacuuming each of our chairs. After, he hand wiped the metal legs with a dust towel. It took 3 hours total based on the surveillance footage. I’ve received many phone calls, messages as well as in-person stories of how my dad went out of his way to help them. I had no idea of these good deeds my dad did for these many individuals. And I’m sure there are many stories others will share with me. I enjoy hearing these stories of what my dad meant to people.
My dad would come once a week to my home and mow my lawn as well as edge it. He would trim my trees when they needed it. His work was immaculate, and he did so with precision. He enjoyed speaking with people no matter who he met, was always willing to help them and was non-judgmental. He had a servant's heart.
I write this with grief in my heart because I realize what a wonderful person he was. I’ve cried many times in the days since his passing. We never know how much longer we’ll have our loved ones with us. Someday, it will be our turn to leave this earth. I love and miss my dad. He was one of the pillars in our church, and I know our church family at World Harvest is going to miss him. Just ask anyone who knew my dad and they’ll have a great story about him. My dad was my role model in just about everything. We think our loved ones will be around for a long time. But let’s never take one another for granted because we never know when their last day will be on earth.
Please keep my precious mother Lida in your thoughts and prayers. To those who have reached out to us, thank you for your kind words and expressing to us your willingness to be of any assistance to our family during this difficult time. There is no doubt my dad is in the presence of his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. He is in that city where the lamb is the light and where the roses never fade. I’m looking forward to that heavenly reunion where we will never part again.
You can follow me on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.
