COMMUNITY VOICES: Remembering Makeliah Osorno and Elayna Dorig

On July 2, 2020, the young lives of Makeliah Rayann Osorno, 11, and Elayna Saidee Dorig, 12, were cut short by an individual who shot into the front yard of a home located on Oleander Street in Delano where a crowd had gathered for a birthday party. Makeliah and Elayna were innocent young girls who did not deserve to have their lives taken.
The community of Delano should not rest until the person responsible for their deaths is arrested and prosecuted. The family members of Makeliah and Elayna have been devastated. The residents of Delano (along with our neighboring communities such as McFarland, Earlimart and Richgrove) should stand united against these violent acts. Our community members need to demand justice for these young girls (and all other victims of crime). These evil acts should outrage us. We need to be supportive of law-enforcement, detectives and the FBI who are investigating these cases. Investigators have limited information to go on and need help from the general public who have knowledge of those responsible for these crimes.
Why would a person shoot into a crowd where children were clearly present? Why would someone protect the assassin? Why won’t they report this individual to investigators? Does it not bother their conscience that two young innocent lives were cut short? Do they have children of their own? A younger brother or sister? It’s not right that the person responsible for the death of Makeliah and Elayna is somewhere out in society. That person needs to be caught and held accountable.
One year later, the family of Makeliah and Elayna continue to hope for an arrest to be made of whomever was responsible for this evil act. Family members continue to endure the pain of grief on a daily basis. Those in the community empathize with what these families are going through. Many of us have compassion for these grieving families and never want another family to endure what we’ve had to endure. This is a nightmare that lingers. With the help of God and support from a loving community of family and friends, family members of victims of crime can move forward with their loved ones in their heart.
To those who have information of those responsible for any of these shooting deaths, you are urged to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. You can remain anonymous. These perpetrators need to be prosecuted so that they cannot hurt another innocent person again.
