In 1993, I debated members of the Ku Klux Klan, one being a Grand Dragon and the other identified as a “Christian Identity Minister." After the radio debate, I was called a "dog" and "wetback" and told to go back to Mexico by the KKK representative. I did not allow this to upset me since I knew they were blinded by their hatred. Their words had no affect on me.
At the end of their hateful comments at me, I invited them to dinner at a local restaurant before they left back to Fresno where they were from. They declined, but I knew it bothered them that their insults didn’t bother me. In our day, I often hear some using the term “racism” so loosely and wonder if they’ve ever been called similar names as I had been by a member of the KKK. I’ve had other conversations with white nationalists, separatists and skinheads over the years. I know what it's like to experience real racism, yet, I’ve learned to overcome evil with good.
Racism, bigotry and hatred is an illness of the mind. You would never want to hate or retaliate against anyone with an illness. Any normal person would want to help someone with an illness. That should be our attitude toward one who truly is a racist. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., said, “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love could do that.”
I was in Hot Springs, Ark., years ago and decided to put gas in my rental vehicle. Two men sitting outside a service station were less than friendly toward this Hispanic from Delano and called me “boy.” Later that day, I found myself at a swap meet purchasing homemade chocolate chip cookies from a booth operated by members of the KKK. I invited them to the church I would be speaking at the following day. Surprisingly, they were quite friendly with me and said they would try to attend.
Do your best to follow the Golden Rule: “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” You never know the impact kindness will have towards those who are less than kind.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.