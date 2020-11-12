A cemetery is the land designed for burials of those who have passed away. It is a place where visitors show proper dignity and respect. The cemetery is not a park or recreation area. Family and friends visit burial sites of a loved ones to find solace and comfort in their time of bereavement.
At our local cemetery in Delano, there have been a number of complaints concerning certain visitors who bring beer, weed and other related items that are clearly prohibited on cemetery grounds. Some visitors play loud music. What’s worse is when fights break out with people yelling and screaming on the cemetery grounds.
These actions are disrespectful and insulting to other visitors where complete reverence and respect should be displayed on said premises. If disruptive individuals refuse to show proper decorum or respect when visiting the Delano cemetery, they should be asked to leave. This rude behavior should not be tolerated, especially when other visitors want to visit their loved one's gravesite.
Adults should not act as out-of-control children at any cemetery. Visitors don’t want to hear or see people nearby partying, yelling, screaming, fighting or playing loud music. It’s unfortunate these activities occur at our cemetery. Grieving family members don’t need to see this lack of reverence or respect from rowdy individuals. It’s common sense to be respectful at a cemetery. The cemetery is not a place to hang out and party. Many visitors are tired of seeing the cemetery disrespected in such a manner.
The Delano cemetery has posted rules at the cemetery entrance. Rules are to be followed, not broken. Rules are not suggestions. People do not want to walk on cemetery grounds with the smell of weed on the premises. Common courtesy, respect and consideration to those grieving visitors deserve to see our Delano cemetery treated with dignity and proper etiquette. Anything different is not appreciated by grieving families.
