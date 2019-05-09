The Bible speaks about the religious groups known as the Pharisees, Sadducees and Scribes. Certain leaders of these groups challenged the words of Jesus when He was on earth. They stirred up strife with lies and fault finding against the Lord. Those religious people were fixated on the Lord with bad intentions and relentless in directing their hatred at Him.
This same horrible attitude exists today, unfortunately through some who profess to be believers in God. Anyone can believe there is a God. Even demons believe. However, not everyone who professes to believe in God follows the attitude of Christ. Instead of walking in God’s love and truth, they promote strife and division.
You ask, “Why would certain believers in God cause strife, slander fellow believers with lies or be troublemakers?” Jesus answered that question. He said, “Not everyone who says to Me ‘Lord’ will enter the kingdom of Heaven. But only those who do the will of My Father who is in Heaven” (Matthew 7:21-23). Anyone can call themselves a “Christian,” but not everyone can live out the life.
Like the religious groups in the days of Jesus, many pretend to be something they are not. It’s easy to do the “church thing” on Sunday mornings at various houses of worship, but the true test is how you treat people and what you do with God’s will. Using the excuse that you’re not perfect doesn’t excuse purposeful wrong behavior. If you truly believe in God and the Bible, you won’t want to pretend to be a follower of Jesus, you’ll actually live that life on purpose with the motive of pleasing our Heavenly Father.
Don't pretend to be something you’re not. Instead, live life for the Lord, mistakes and all. The Holy Spirit will help you through your weaknesses and struggles, enabling you to correct those areas so you can be what God desires you to be.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.