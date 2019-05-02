"Your Kingdom come, Your will be done on earth as it is in Heaven" is in part what Jesus our Lord taught us to pray (Matthew 6:10).
Prayer is direct communication with our Heavenly Father. It is not a monologue but a dialogue. Though we may not hear God's voice in an audible manner, He does speak to our heart. In listening to His response to our requests, His answer may be "yes," "no" or "wait."
As humans, we tend to become impatient if God's response is not to our satisfaction. It is quite important to understand the will of God when praying. (1 John 5:14-15). If something is asked of God outside of His will, He will not answer a presumptuous prayer request.
Prayer requests can be legitimate while others can be selfish and focus away from God's will for the life of the petitioner. Our Heavenly Father is certainly not against meeting our needs. But some can be selfish in seeking out their own personal wants and desires apart from putting God first (Matthew 6:25-34).
Finally, prayer should include worship. Not just any form of worship or praying "in your own way." Worship must be in spirit and in truth if it is to be accepted by God (John 4:23-24). By waiting on God for the answer, faith and patience will bring you to inherit His promise to your life (Jeremiah 29:11). Wait on the Lord and He will renew your strength (Isaiah 40:31).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
