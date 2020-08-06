On my right index finger, I have a scar where I accidentally cut myself trying to open a combination lock I found when I was about 10 years of age. That was many years ago, but the scar remains as a painful reminder of that incident. That was physical pain I endured then for a couple of days many years ago.
As a minister, I have counseled people from all walks of life for the past 35 years. Everyone experiences challenges in life where they need guidance, wisdom or direction. Many truly want to make right decisions and need affirmation. Some conceal “scars” from a painful experience. A bad experience from their past often leaves a deep wound which never heals completely. If the individual does not understand how to move forward from a bad memory, the wound will never heal since they relive a bad experience in their minds.
I can assure you of this: God does not want you to relive the bad experiences you’ve had in life. He wants you to live in the present and overcome those painful experiences. Those memories may not be pleasant, but you can become a stronger person today by not allowing a painful experience to dominate your mind.
Yes, a painful memory leaves a “scar” but the scar is only a reminder that you’ve come this far by faith and with the help of God. A healthy relationship with Christ Jesus is necessary to overcoming a memory you tend to relive. Prayer and meditation on God’s promises found in the Scriptures will eventually help you bypass those bad experiences. Life can be so much better when you live by faith. Forgiving a wrong someone did to you helps you heal. Yes, the scar or memory will remain, but the pain won’t.
If you need to make a phone counseling appointment with myself, you can reach me by email at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com or by calling 661-721-0111 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. You may also visit my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
May the peace and comfort that comes from the Holy Spirit begin to heal your life, spirit, soul and body.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
