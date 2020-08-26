The recent brownouts and power shutdowns in the state are unsettling to all in California. During our current economic downturn, there has been a reduced consumption of electricity since theaters, gyms and other businesses are not operating. Imagine how severe the curtailments could have been if the economy was running at full speed. Add to that the increased demand for electricity as we promote and deploy more electrical cars and you could have much greater shortfalls of electricity in the future. Where did we fail?
California is the fifth largest economy in the world, and our energy policies are not up to par with that ranking. Generally speaking, brownouts and unreliable power supply are indications of an underdeveloped nation, not of a well managed and large economy.
We have ignored the most efficient way to produce power and not emit “greenhouse” gases, nuclear power. We are pushing for curtailment of natural gas fired power plants, the cleanest hydrocarbon-based electricity generators and replacing them with less reliable solar and wind generation. We have not maintained the electrical distribution systems and allowed that negligent action to cause large and numerous wildfires, resulting in terrible economic and human suffering. The most vulnerable members of our society, the elderly, poor or sick, suffer the most as the result of this reckless mismanagement of our electrical systems.
Our well-intended plans and policies have had terrible unsuspected and unexpected consequences. When we use political ideology, misguided and not science-based arguments and politically correct criteria as a base for our energy policies, we end up having the mess we are facing today.
Instead of politicians and special interest groups dictating energy policies, we need more scientists and engineers to make those decisions. Yes, we need to protect human life and the environment in the process, but we cannot continue down this path that is causing so much harm to all of us. We need more common sense!
I emigrated from Argentina in 1963. When I arrived in California, I was impressed that the electricity did not go out at night as I experienced in Argentina. California was a state that was clean, safe and offered unlimited opportunities to a young, legal emigrant. We had hydroelectric generation of electricity and oil-fired power plants that were reliable and provided dependable power. The power generation industry evolved and we constructed nuclear and natural gas-fired plants that were just as dependable and environmentally cleaner. But bad policies and bad decisions shut down all nuclear plants in the state and adversely affected the entire power generating industry as we tried to replace fossil fuel power plants with “renewable” sources.
Where did we go wrong? What can we do to make our state a more stable and safe place to live? Maybe we should teach more about critical thinking and shun emotion-based decisions. We need to take personal responsibilities to our communities, our state, and our nation and not demonize industrial activity and power generation. Electricity is vital to our quality of life. Let’s be better stewards of it and use more common sense and long term vision in our policymaking.
Can you hear me, Sacramento?
Lucas Dobrzanski is a retired chemical engineer and resident of Bakersfield since 1974. He was active locally in the petroleum refining and the chemical business since that time. He is the president of the Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation, a local nonprofit organization. He can be reached at lucas@bak.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.