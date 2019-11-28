Thanksgiving is a tradition in America where family and friends gather for a feast over a large meal. Regardless of how people spend Thanksgiving, I believe if we view things from God’s perspective, we can find much to be grateful for. Paul the Apostle writes, “in everything give thanks for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).
I am thankful for each day I wake up. I recognize it is Almighty God who creates each day and I honor Him with my life. I appreciate being redeemed by the Lord and for the assurance of my salvation. There’s no greater gift than this. My future is secure in knowing I’ll always be with the Lord.
Family, friends and a great community, who I genuinely appreciate, surround me weekly. My happiness comes from serving the Lord. True happiness occurs when His will is accomplished through my daily life. I make it my aim to please the Lord through my actions. In doing so, it is my desire to point people to the Lord Jesus Christ.
For those struggling with grief, depression or loneliness, I encourage you to reach out to the Lord. He alone is the One who can bring fulfillment to your life. Perhaps you may find yourself in a bad situation. I remind you the Lord is certainly mindful of you and has not forgotten you. For everyone, we can find something to be thankful for. If you count your blessings, you’ll realize how blessed you really are by the Lord who is God blessed forever.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.