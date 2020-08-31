Have you been disappointed by a family member or a close friend? Perhaps it was a promise made to you about a promotion on a job, only to find out they begin laying off people and you are the first to go. Disappointments come in all forms. You're not the first to be disappointed by life’s uncertainties. How do you handle disappointments and do you relive those unfair moments?
For some, it’s hard to let go of a wrong done to them. A severe disappointment may leave a scar for life, but I assure you that you can move beyond the disappointment. A disappointment could be interpreted as a letdown. It’s when you have great expectation only to have the expectation never come to pass.
A disappointment can come from another individual you may have been close to. Perhaps you trusted an individual with information only to have them betray your confidence. Even more of a disappointment is when someone makes a commitment to you (as in a relationship) only to go behind your back and break their loyalty and commitment to you. That type of disappointment causes a deep wound.
Let’s not forget, you may have been the cause of disappointment to someone else. Have you ever thought of that? If you’ve been guilty of this, go to that person and make it right. Offer them an apology, even if it’s long overdue. If you are having a difficult time handling disappointment caused by someone else, remember, you can move beyond that disappointment with God’s help.
God helps those who cannot help themselves. He knows our weaknesses and becomes our strength when we have little strength left. I know it’s easier said than done, but it’s possible to move beyond disappointment. Life has its challenges, which come at you, yet you can overcome any situation that comes your way with the help of God. (2 Corinthians 12:9-10)
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. Follow him on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.viva
