Fathers would tell their daughters “nice girls” didn’t go to China Town, a place that years ago had the reputation of “Sin City.” It was an area of Delano where fanciers could find “Taxi Dance Halls,” many establishments with gambling tables, houses of ill repute and who knows what else. Yet the label of “nice girls” didn’t go away and still existed in the '40s, 50s and 60s. This area was located on Glenwood Street south of 11th Avenue. Sadly, today, there is nothing but empty lots of dirt and rubbish.
Regardless of the reputation, I have many fond memories of the “China Town” of my youth. My mother was a waitress at the Pagoda Café, the only Chinese restaurant in town or nearby. As children, my brother and I would often have dinner there with our father when he was in town for the grape season. I had a brain burp the other day. It is amazing how the senses take over the thinking process.
After pouring a Pepsi into a glass of ice, the effervescence tickling my nose and flavor of the foam making my taste buds smile, I was taken back to the fifties when we would get a special treat of going into Takaki’s Drug Store on Glenwood Street in Delano. There was a soda fountain with a white laminate counter and turning red faux leather stools. They served sodas, milkshakes and other ice cream treats. The remainder of the store included a well-kept pharmacy and supplied the needs of scraped knees, headaches and a variety of sundries.
The Takaki’s family pet, a large black furry feline, was often found lazily lounging on a section of empty shelf, seemingly on guard with sleepy eyes. These were only two of the many establishments that the community on the west side of the tracks frequented. The area of “China Town” included places, such as Bills Dog House, a small café where one could order burgers, hot dogs and fries.
This cafe was located just south of the Yonaki Brothers Texaco gas station (Sado and Joe started their business in 1947) on the corner of 10th and Glenwood streets. Here we could fill gas tanks, get cars serviced and as a bonus, receive green stamps that could be redeemed for an assortment of items at a redemption center in Bakersfield.
Just outside their office door they had a bright fire engine red vending machine with cold glass bottles of Coca Cola, or coke, to quench our thirst and was cooling on hot valley days. As teenagers, my brother and brother in-law were once employed at the gas station pumping gas and learning about automobiles which lead them to managing and selling parts later as part of their journey.
Across the street to the north there was an empty lot that remained that way as long as I can remember and was only utilized as a parking lot without the pavement. Takaki’s Drug Store was next and the following door lead one into the HB Market where many Filipinos purchased fish, meat and other grocery goods. The Pagoda was located next door with a big pagoda sign on the outside.
These buildings were back to back; next was Ted’s Place a local bar run by Ted and Iva Jose, who extended welcoming arms to their climate of fun and laughter. The next door was a barber shop where many locals could be seen through the windows getting haircuts. Shoe shine boys with their shoe shine boxes could be found on the sidewalk buffing men's shoes and boys, like my brother, needing some spending money.
The back-to-back buildings stopped and all of a sudden there was a recessed lot with Buddy’s café toward the back. Customers who might be hungry for Buddy’s adobo and rice, steaks and other tasty meals could be found at the counter, which was available for those who would rather not sit at the tables, where family meals and celebrations were enjoyed. The following buildings were gambling places where many men went to play cards or pool.
Around the corner there was a bar, Danny’s Place and then Arroyo’s. Across from the corner was a bar later known as the Monte Carlo. Continuing north on Glenwood the following buildings are not all clear to my memory, as they were not part of my experience. It seems that they may also have been gambling places and maybe a café of sorts.
So, the majority of my memories are of those places mentioned above and the Fruit Packing Houses located across the street alongside the railroad tracks. In conclusion, I was a “nice girl” in nice places and many fond experiences. The once noted “Sin City” with its negative reputation is no more. Now, China Town of the past is nothing but sand lots and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.