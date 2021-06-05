COMMUNITY VOICES: Memorial Day and the unsung heroes

Memorial Day is often highlighted as a three-day weekend where people get together and have barbecues, travel, go to the beach or spend time relaxing. The significance of this occasion has lessened with an upcoming generation of young people. Perhaps it is due to their lack of understanding of what this holiday is about.
Memorial Day is for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. These patriotic Americans laid down their lives for us Americans, to keep us safe from all enemies foreign and domestic. Their act of bravery is admirable. Their sacrifice should be appreciated and their lives honored.
There are those today who fight for a social or political cause they deem worthy. Some assume they are sacrificing for their cause. Yet, their sacrifice is not to be compared to the sacrifice of those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
There are those today who have never served in the military but play the victim over the fact some don’t agree with their social or political cause. They scream they are being mistreated or hated. Those who complain of being a victim need to realize not everyone who disagrees with their lifestyle is hateful. Such who complain need to be thankful for the unsung heroes who should be honored on Memorial Day for laying down their lives for the freedoms we are granted in America.
On Memorial Day, it is proper to display the American Flag to honor all who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. As Americans living in the land of the free and home of the brave, let us remember, we are “one nation under God.” And it is because of God’s blessings on this nation and the sacrifices made by those who laid down their lives for a worthy cause that we are able to enjoy our freedoms in the greatest nation on planet earth.
On this Memorial Day, we remember those who swore an oath to protect the United States Constitution, who loved this nation and the people in it. May God bless America for it is In God We Trust.
