Every year on Memorial Day in Delano, a crowd gathers at the North/Kern District Cemetery by the Veterans Memorial Wall to pay tribute, honor and respect to these individuals who devoted their lives by serving in the U.S. military. This year, we had no Memorial Day service at the cemetery due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
I found out about Taps Across America taking place at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. This is a national moment of silence with "Taps" playing. I learned from Mr. Arnold Morrison, retired teacher and music instructor, that he and a former student, Fernando Sanchez, an upcoming junior at Cesar Chavez High School, would play "Taps" at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Wall. Mr. Morrison plays "Taps" every year on Memorial Day in honor of those who served.
I showed up to the Delano cemetery that day. I saw Suzanne Villaruz (Delano Elementary School board member) and Joe Aguirre (Delano City Councilman) along with a small crowd of visitors who stood on the roadway out of respect as "Taps" was played. Every time I hear "Taps," it brings me a sense of gratitude for the men and women who served in the military. Some who fought in previous wars never made it back home alive. They upheld their oath to defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Such individuals should never be forgotten.
Thank you to Mr. Arnold Morrison and Fernando Sanchez for paying tribute by playing "Taps" on Memorial Day at the North/Kern District Cemetery here in Delano. To all the families and friends of our military men and women buried at this cemetery, these military heroes were paid tribute, honored and respected on Memorial Day, 2020. “Greater love has no than this, that he lay down his life for one’s friends” (John 15:13).
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
