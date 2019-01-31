The saying “Actions speak louder than words” is very true. Someone can say one thing but do the opposite, or may do nothing at all. Your actions should match your words. You may impress people with words, but your actions will speak volumes.
The Apostle in the book of James 2:14-26 covers this completely when it comes to someone who says they have “faith.” Unless you have works to back up your faith, it’s dead. If you say you’re a Christian but only believe what you want to believe from the Bible, it’s certainly not the Bible you believe in.
Professing to believe in God, the Bible, prayer and so forth all sound good. According to the Lord, a true disciple is one who practices His teachings (Luke 14:27; John 14:15). Posting Scriptures on social media may convince people of your beliefs, but what does it really mean to you when the very Scriptures you post are not important for you to live by (Matthew 4:4).
What you say should be carried out by your actions. As time goes on, people will appreciate what you did, not what you said you would do. Words are cheap when there is no action to back them up. If you don’t mean what you say, it’s best not to say it at all (Ecclesiastes 5:4; 1 John 3:18).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
