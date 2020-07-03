The Kern County Department of Human Services, in partnership with First 5 Kern, the Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol, is recognizing July as Purple Ribbon Month.
This month is dedicated to educating the community about Kaitlyn's Law, named for Kaitlyn Russell, a 6-month-old baby who died after being left alone in a parked car for more than two hours. This law makes it illegal to leave a child 6 or younger in a car when conditions could put the child's life at risk, when the vehicle is running or has keys in the ignition, unless someone 12 years or older is supervising in the vehicle.
Car-related accidents are one of the largest killers of children in the United States, and almost all of these deaths are preventable. According to www.kidsandcars.org, so far this year in the United States, there have been five child deaths due to kids being left in hot vehicles.
It is imperative Kern County residents work together to ensure the community is equipped with prevention methods to end this tragedy. It is especially important to recognize the dangers of hot car deaths as the summer heat descends upon Kern County.
Many parents believe they would never forget their child in the backseat of a car, but it happens most when routines change or life becomes busy and stressful. To avoid these memory pitfalls, the Department of Human Services encourages you to leave an item you cannot live without in the backseat of your car, such as a cellphone. Also, make a habit of opening the back door every time you leave your car, regardless whether your child is with you. Finally, be sure to keep your car locked at all times to prevent children from wandering inside. By implementing these simple, yet effective strategies, we can stop these accidents from happening.
Throughout this month, the Kern County Department of Human Services will continue to share information about Kaitlyn’s Law on our social media pages and website at kcdhs.org. If you see a child locked in a parked car, call 911 immediately and remove the child from the car as soon as possible. Remember, always look before you lock — it could save your child’s life.
Dena Murphy is the director of the Kern County Department of Human Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.