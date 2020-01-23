A “lie” is defined as “communicating a false message with the intent to deceive.” Others communicate lies through silence or by their body language. If a person lies in a court of law, it’s called “perjury” and can carry a severe penalty. It’s appalling how many will lie their way through life and think nothing of it. Lying is the language of Satan (John 8:44).
I heard it said it’s OK to lie to a friend or family member so as not to hurt them. I’m not certain which school of thought they were trained in, but deception on any level is cruel. People pretend to make promises with no intent of following through on their word. For a person to give their word only to break it demonstrates the lack of good character traits.
Someone told me once, “everyone lies.” I beg to differ with that asinine statement. Those with integrity don’t lie. An honest person lives up to their word. The habitual liar will lie through their teeth and won’t feel any remorse over it. Lying has become a lifestyle with such people and their conscience no longer bothers them.
The Bible calls “lies” an abomination (Proverbs 12:22). This means, it’s one of the worse types of sins in the eyes of God. Those who love to lie will find themselves eternally separated from God (Revelation 22:6). As far as God is concerned, there are no “little white lies.” If anything, it is deception at its worse.
You can raise your hand to swear an oath, but if you have deception in your heart, your oath will mean nothing. Making promises with no purpose in keeping them is an insult to those you make them to. God hears and sees all. Eternity is too long to be wrong. With God’s help and for the sake of Jesus Christ, turn your life around today. Be a man or woman of integrity. Do what is honorable in the sight of God and mankind.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
