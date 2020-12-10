Christmas has various meanings to different people. Some retail businesses capitalize on Christmas. Those against Christmas use the occasion as a reason to take a day off with pay. Some see Christmas as a time to be charitable. Children see Christmas as a time to get presents. Many struggle to pay their high-interest credit cards from presents they purchased from last Christmas. Are we leaving Christ out of Christmas?
To the believer in Christ, it is an occasion declaring the day God was manifested in the flesh in the form of Jesus Christ (Matthew 1:23; John 1:1, 14; 1 Timothy 3:16). Although the Lord (in the flesh) was not born on Dec. 25, celebrating the supernatural birth of our Lord Jesus Christ is the meaning of Christmas to the followers of Christ.
Some refuse to celebrate the Christmas occasion and associate it with paganism. They are certainly entitled to this belief. I would think those of such persuasions would not use a calendar that contains days of the week and months of the year named after pagan and mythological figures. I’m sure there are similarities in modern practices to paganism. Those who associate Christ Jesus with Christmas are not celebrating paganism.
If you choose to celebrate Christmas, let’s not leave Christ out of Christmas. Celebrating Jesus is the true meaning of Christmas. Christ Jesus is the greatest gift to humanity. He is the savior and offers forgiveness, redemption, mercy, grace, love and salvation to the sinner. Jesus is no longer the baby in the manger. He is the king of kings and lord of lords, our soon coming king.
