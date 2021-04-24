COMMUNITY VOICES: Learning from your mistakes

A quote I've often recited goes like this: "A wise man learns from his mistakes; a genius learns from the mistakes of others." I heard this several years ago and apply this to my life. All of us have made mistakes, aka as "learning from the school of hard-knocks." What I don't understand are those individuals who continue to repeat these mistakes and refuse to learn from them.
A mistake is no longer a mistake when a person repeats immoral or bad behavior. A thief, for example, may steal until he is caught. Once caught, he may express remorse or pretend to be remorseful. If given the opportunity to steal again, he'll repeat it when he is not truly repentant for this vile behavior. He is a "repeat offender" when it comes to stealing. He'll steal because he is selfish and only thinks of himself.
Those who lie to your face and spread lies won't stop because it's second nature to them. When the liar is caught in a lie, he will either apologize and stop lying, pretend to apologize or get angry for being confronted about his lying. I've been told "everyone lies." There are people who exercise integrity and value it. So not "everyone lies." It's never OK to lie. Try lying in court to a judge and see how far it gets you when it's discovered.
As I've indicated, we've all made mistakes. You may not be able to change the bad or immoral behavior of others, but you can change your own self. If you have a heart of genuine repentance toward God, you'll change for the better. I'm not better than you, and you're no better than me, but I'm better than the person I used to be. Even though some may have given up on you, I want to remind you that our heavenly father has never given up nor forgotten about you. He really has your best interest at heart (Psalm 51).
