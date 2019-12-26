It’s been said, “A wise man learns from his mistakes; a genius learns from the mistakes of others.” We’ve all made mistakes or wrong choices in life. We learn from them and should not repeat them. What I find irrational is when someone repeats their mistakes and won’t learn from them.
The consequences from repeatedly making bad choices can be severe. So why don’t these individuals learn from these wrong choices and stop making senseless decisions? Who knows? Apparently going through the “school of hard knocks” hasn’t taught them anything.
Perhaps the one never learning from their mistakes has someone who continues to bail them out of their poor choices. Those who enable them by “paying for their consequences” make it easy for the one who consistently makes the same wrong choices. Family or friend say they care about the individual (who never learns from their own mistakes). But do these “caring people” realize they are not helping but enabling these individuals who are not learning from their mistakes?
The “school of hard knocks” can be vicious but educational. Some who won’t learn may have to hit rock bottom in order to realize it’s their own choices that has caused them to inherit bad consequences. If you are tired of making bad choices, begin today by correcting the wrong. Don’t blame others for your poor decisions. Be responsible, and with God’s help, get back on the right path. Only with God can you overcome any addiction, problem or insecurity.
Once you stop blaming people for your erroneous choices, you’ll learn from your mistakes and begin to make good decisions. Life is too short to be blame shifting or excuse making. Ask God to help you and He will direct you in the right way.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
