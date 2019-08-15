We have entered a time where the words of Jesus are becoming more apparent concerning “lawlessness.” This has to do with people living in disobedience, breaking the rules, having unruly lives, chaos, disorder, head-strong and total disregard to the laws of the land. The hearts of many are becoming calloused, disrespectful, haughty and darkened. Such reject correction and have the attitude of “don’t tell me what to do.”
This is a time where “evil” is called “good” and “good” is called “evil.” What was once considered unacceptable is now the norm. Those with unruly behavior act in defiance against those in authority. Law enforcement officers are viewed as the problem. Schoolteachers and administrator are not given the proper respect by some students. Respectable ministers are shown disrespect and nothing seems to shock anyone.
There is a shifting in our culture. A mindset of dishonor is being spread. Old fashion values of respect, common courtesy, honor, morality and following the golden rule is being trampled on by those with a selfish, entitlement, contemptible and rebellious attitudes. Personally, I was raised to treat people with respect. I understood how to honor my elders.
It seems as if some have no restraint with their words, being inconsiderate toward elders and those in authority. This should not happen or be tolerated by those who have self-respect. Though the unruly will use any means to push their unlawful agenda, even if they have to make good people appear to be the bad guy.
This is an epidemic of lawlessness throughout our nation. Those who know better, who truly love and fear God, recognize this as a sign that we are living in perilous times spoken of in the Scriptures (Matthew 13:41; 24:12; 2 Thessalonians 2:7; 1 John 3:4). Take a stand for righteousness, especially a cause approved by God in the Sacred Scriptures. Do not succumb to the spirit of lawlessness.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
