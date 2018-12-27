Five weeks before the recent elections, Congress let America’s best conservation and recreation program expire. As a result, the future of the Land and Water Conservation Fund is in jeopardy, and the program has missed out on nearly $200 million that would normally be earmarked for conservation.
Sept. 30 was the deadline for Congress to reauthorize LWCF. Due to longstanding bipartisan support for the fund, and the fact that it has enhanced every American’s life, bankrolling projects in all 50 states, it should have been swiftly reauthorized. It wasn’t. Late Wednesday, the U.S. Senate chose to delay voting on a lands package that included LWCF. Several senators who took the floor said that it will come up early in the new Congress. We’re forgoing roughly $2.5 million a day in revenues that the program was previously bringing in from offshore oil royalties — money that would have been designated for conservation projects.
For more than 50 years, LWCF has existed under the radar, quietly funding our most treasured public lands, often without our knowledge. The program supports everything from the expansion and maintenance of local parks and playgrounds to national forests, national parks, wildlife refuges, historical sites and even Little League fields. For example, LWCF has funded important projects in the Grand Canyon, Smoky Mountain and Grand Teton National Parks.
Closer to home, the program’s funding has contributed to outdoor spots such as Lake Ming, Heritage Park and Kern River State Park, as well as California landmarks such as Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, the Redwoods and Joshua Tree.
These beautiful outdoor spaces are integral to our identity; they’re part of what make us proud to call ourselves Californians. As a recent college graduate who chose to take the leap from the East Coast to California, the wonderful outdoor recreation opportunities and unique variety of landscapes are what drew me to the Golden State. Outdoor recreation activities are also vital to California’s economy, bringing in more than $90 billion each year.
The decision by Congress to let this vital fund dry up rankles all the more because California voters passed Proposition 68 this past June. That ballot initiative authorized $4 billion in general obligation bonds for state and local parks, environmental protection projects, water infrastructure projects and flood protection projects. In other words, California said “yes” to protecting public lands, but the federal government isn’t pulling its weight.
It used to be a given that U.S. leaders from both sides of the aisle would protect the public lands that make our country so unique. Our federal legislators recently reconvened for the lame-duck session (following the November elections and before the new Congress is sworn in during early January). While bipartisan cooperation has been rare during this 115th Congress, LWCF has seen support from both parties during committee hearings, and Congress had that opportunity and missed it.
It’s time to get LWCF past the finish line — permanently reauthorized and fully funded. Bakersfield’s very own representative, newly elected House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, may be the most important voice to get his colleagues to renew this program.
McCarthy, Californians are looking for your leadership to restore the historic flow of resources for this critical program. For Bakersfield, as well as all of California and the rest of the country, please get the job done.
Emma Shumway is a conservation fellow with Environment California. The views expressed are her own.
