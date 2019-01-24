I was at my desk last Wednesday in Room 504 (Supervisor David Couch's office) on the fifth floor of the Kern County Administration Building when our office phone rang. I picked up. A lady named Miriam asked me, in a soft voice, to help her. She recently moved here from Los Angeles County because she could not find housing there. Miriam lives in a car right now. She has been approved for Section 8 housing to live in an apartment somewhere on China Grade Loop in Bakersfield, but does not have the money to move in. She requested some kind of housing voucher.
Miriam also asked for help with Kern County's Department of Human Services to get her social case transferred here, claiming her case worker in LA County could not get through to Kern's DHS. I took down all her information: case number, case worker name and ID and Social Security number, and explained her problem in a draft e-mail to the Director of Human Services and called Miriam back to make sure all her personal information was correct. Long numbers can be easily confused and taken down wrong. The e-mail was sent off to DHS Director Dena Murphy who promptly responded saying she would look into Miriam's case. I heard back from Dena on Friday. Things are now on track for Miriam to receive some housing assistance and have her case transferred to Kern County.
But before Dena had time to respond on a plan of action, I huddled with my co-worker Sal Moretti to go to a Plan B in the event the Department of Human Services did not have a program providing housing vouchers. Sal has years of experience working with the homeless in Bakersfield. Sal suggested contacting the Bakersfield Homeless Center, which I voted to build as a Bakersfield City councilman many years ago. Sal sent an e-mail to a lady he knew named Barbara who worked at the center. Within minutes, Barbara e-mailed us back saying she had a housing voucher for Miriam. Barbara was also providing Miriam with even more help.
I called Miriam back. She already knew the good news because Barbara had called and talked to her. Miriam was relieved and happy.
One of the top goals of our Kern County Board of Supervisors now is to combat homelessness. This is quite an ambitious objective. Jesus said we will always have the poor, but our Saviour also told us to help the poor. At any rate, I wanted to tell this story to serve as an example of how the county of Kern can make government work for people, not against them.
Mark C. Salvaggio is a former Bakersfield City Councilman and longtime political observer in Kern County. The views expressed are his own.
