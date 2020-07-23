This past week, I attended the funerals of the 11- and 12-year-old girls whose young lives were taken by a senseless shooting on July 2. I was asked to officiate at the service for the 12-year-old. It’s not right for a parent to have to bury their child. The loss of the lives of these two young girls have left moms, dads, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and other family and friends in distress. We want justice for these girls and others who are no longer with us because of a senseless shooting.
Does the person responsible for the deaths of these young people have a conscience? Do they think God will allow them to get away with such a senseless act, that is, if they believe in God? How does one sleep at night knowing the person whose life they took didn’t deserve to die in such a manner? Two innocent young girls should be here today, enjoying life but can’t because someone was careless when they shot into a crowd of people. Is that person wondering if they will ever be caught? Yes, that person should worry because Almighty God knows. And eventually, everything will come out in the open. Be sure that your sin will find you out (Numbers 32:23).
I’m asking for as many of our community leaders, business owners, politicians, community organizers, school officials and all residents in McFarland, Delano, Earlimart, Pixley, Richgrove, Pond and anyone else who would like to stand united against such violence, to agree in prayer for divine intervention. If you are atheist or agnostic, we welcome you to join in with us in this endeavor. We have common ground against violence. We also believe prayer is powerful and we stand in agreement for those responsible for causing such senseless shootings to be soon discovered, arrested and brought to justice. We ask the Holy Spirit to bring a strong compulsion on those guilty of these murderous acts to surrender to the authorities.
People deserve to live in a safe community. I know what it’s like to lose a son to such a senseless shooting. I do not want any more parents to go through this nightmare. My heart goes out to the hurting families who are grieving the loss of a child due to a senseless shooting. I can identify because I am going through it as well.
I need our entire community mentioned above to unite in an effort to stand against violent crimes in our respective communities. Yes, we need to talk these things out and put action behind our talk. I welcome you to contact me through my Facebook page, call 661-721-0111 or email at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com We are stronger when we stand united together in this endeavor as a community.
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
