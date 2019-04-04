When the name Judas Iscariot is mentioned, no good thoughts come to mind about this evil man. He was a man chosen by the Lord to assist Him in ministry. Instead of being a decent, moral human being, his greed and love affair for money caused Judas to go down in history as a despised individual.
During the three years he spent traveling with the Lord, Judas would steal money from the treasury since he was the treasurer for the Lord’s ministry (John 12:6). His obsession with money caused him to conspire against the Lord to betray Him for 30 pieces of silver. The vile and evil things people do for their love for money is appalling.
To be betrayed by a close friend is a stab in the back and a slap to the face of the one being betrayed. God help you if you have ever been the cause of betrayal to a good friend, spouse or neighbor. It certainly is an ugly feeling to be betrayed by a once trusted person. There is something sinister about a betrayer. Betrayers have this ominous attitude and will do or say anything to hurt their victims. Betrayers come disguised, pretending to be something they are not.
Judas went down in history as the worst of the worst, the vilest of the vile, the hypocrite among hypocrites, the epitome of evil. His love for money by far outweighed his love and commitment to Jesus Christ. He is the prime example of having had opportunity and then lose it. Sin is never more grotesque than it was in Judas, a two-faced, backstabbing, money loving, disloyal friend. Don’t allow yourself to be like Judas. Follow instead in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
