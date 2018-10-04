It is undeniable that homelessness has increased in Kern County. Individuals with nowhere to live are visible in every corner of our city and county. We have heard a great deal from the voices of those who are uncomfortable with this truth because in Kern County, we don’t wish for our neighbors to have to suffer.
As uncomfortable as this truth is, it could be so much worse. Since 1998, the Kern County Homeless Collaborative has dedicated its labor to serving some of the most vulnerable members in our community. It is comprised of 26 different agencies that are made up of hundreds of individuals that work to relieve the trauma caused by homelessness. We know the path to accomplish this is varied, but the motivation is the same –every human deserves the dignity of having a safe place to lay their head; and whatever struggles they are enduring, be it challenges with mental health, challenges with chemical dependency or a physical ailment, they don’t have to walk through it alone.
Over the last decade, the work of the Kern County Homeless Collaborative has resulted in thousands of people escaping homelessness, obtaining housing and having a place to call home. Yet, hundreds of people in our community still await this same opportunity. More must be done.
This is why the Kern County Homeless Collaborative and its member agencies continue to apply for federal funding renewals and will apply for new one-time funding from California. This will move us ever closer to our goal of providing safe, affordable housing to every homeless individual residing in Kern County. Because of the passion of the members of the Kern County Homeless Collaborative, because of increasing partnerships with Bakersfield and Kern County, and because of our community members who are committed to being part of the solution, we are able to work together to build and execute plans, think creatively and keep our eyes and hearts focused on the mission at hand – alleviating the suffering of our neighbors living on the streets and preventing our neighbors from falling into homelessness.
Despite our collective efforts, I can’t help but wonder whether it is enough. Are federal funding renewals enough to provide a safe place to sleep for all those experiencing the trauma of homelessness? That answer is no. Will a new, one-time allocation of money from the state be enough to adequately care for every individual seeking help? That answer is no. Can members of the Kern County Homeless Collaborative solve this complex social issue on their own? That answer is also no. But imagine if the Kern County Homeless Collaborative had not placed over 1,000 people into permanent housing during the past year. How would our city and county look today? Nobody is satisfied with the number of people experiencing homelessness, but thankfully we are making strides to achieving our goal to eradicate homelessness in our community. But we cannot do this alone.
Homelessness cannot be solved by one non-profit agency. It cannot be solved by a group of non-profit agencies. It cannot be solved by the city Bakersfield or the county of Kern. The challenges of homelessness belong to the community and it will take our community as a whole to provide the homes, support and attention to those most in need. It will take time and conversations. It will take utilizing the talents of so many in Kern County. It will take partnerships and collaboration on a community level. But most of all, it will take you.
We ask that you join us in the battle against homelessness. We ask that you join us in bettering the lives of all our neighbors. We ask that you become part of the solution—because we were all made for more.
Jessica Janssen is the homelessness projects manager for United Way of Kern County, which serves as the Collaborative Applicant and Fiscal Agent for the Kern County Homeless Collaborative. She can be reached at Jessica.J@uwkern.org. The views expressed are her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.