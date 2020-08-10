Regarding the way schools are reopening this fall, we need to relax a lot about how students will do. As someone who has taught child and adolescent development at the college level for decades, let me offer the following.
Horace Mann, who brought the Prussian educational model to America circa 1837, did us a service and a disservice. A service in organizing mass education in Massachusetts, and a disservice by standardizing it. He grouped all kids together by age, ignoring the fact that not all kids’ brains can be brought into an “age standardized” system.
Then we standardized the curriculum so that every child and adolescent received the same content — and content difficulty level — as every other.
Mann’s, and our, programs were developed before cognitive research established that the brain develops in steps and stages that cannot be skipped, hastened or ignored, and that each student has their own pace, rhythms, aptitudes and styles of learning. No two students are exactly alike in their educational readiness or progress, and they shouldn’t be treated as though they are.
Students will not lose ground from their learning of the previous year. What the brain has learned, if important, will not be forgotten. Everyone forgets knowledge they do not use, not just kids. Adults too (Remember the show “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”). This does not signify going backwards. Everyone loses the knowledge they have no everyday use for. How many adults remember geometric proofs, trig functions or quadratic equations? It’s the brain’s way of constant housecleaning to make room for newer stuff.
Students learn when and what their brain is ready to master. Not a moment before, and the moment cannot be hastened. When that moment comes, learning is automatic and mostly effortless — except for rote memorization — which requires drilling and practice like multiplication tables, spelling and verb conjugation.
Not all students are ready for learning the same thing at the same time; this is the weakness of Mann’s mass education model. And ranking students by assigning letter grades accomplishes little, only adding insult to injury.
Getting low grades despite diligent effort or having to repeat a grade is not a “fail;” it’s that the student’s brain was not yet ready for what’s being taught.
Keeping students out of the classroom for whatever reason does not mean their brain or intelligence stop developing. They keep developing whether a student is in a classroom or not, and at the speed they’re meant to. Give a kid a safe and stimulating environment, in or out of the classroom, their brain and intelligence will do just fine.
There are various kinds of intelligence, the “classroom” kind is just one. It’s a mistake to rate that one as more important than the others.
Of the many kinds of intelligence, social-emotional intelligence doesn’t get enough attention. Research has repeatedly shown that those with higher social-emotional intelligence do better in and are more successful at life. Classroom smarts don’t make you life smart. I cannot tell you how many high IQ doctoral level staff I’ve hired then had to let go for failing to perform, and how many average IQ staff have performed brilliantly.
There are many intelligence aptitudes. Where subject matter fits an aptitude, learning is effortless, even joyful; where it doesn’t, learning is harder no matter how high one’s IQ.
Different cultures emphasize different kinds of intelligence; it is culturally arrogant to believe that any one kind (invariably meaning “my kind”) is superior to another.
Bottom line: Setting aside the important health, mental health and social benefits of in-person school attendance, cognitively our kids will do just fine if they lose some classroom time. And let’s not forget what we’ve always known: it’s not in the classroom, on tests or in one’s grade point average that people eventually get their best and final measure; it’s in life.
Brik McDill, PhD., of Bakersfield, is a retired psychologist and an associate of CSUB’s Kegley Institute of Ethics.
