COMMUNITY VOICES: Is there room for Jesus at Christmas?

“Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David. So it was, that while they were there, the days were completed for her to be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.” (Luke 2:4, 6, 7)
There was no room for Jesus when Mary was pregnant with him in the inn that first Christmas. In fact, the only place Jerusalem had for him was a cross, a place for execution. Even in his death there was no room for him. Christ was buried in a borrowed tomb.
One reason there was no room for the Lord was due to ignorance. The innkeeper didn’t know the baby about to be born would be the Savior, the Son of God. Mary, Joseph and the shepherds knew; the innkeeper did not (Luke 2).
The world claims to have no room for Jesus. In Bethlehem, he was born in a cattle stall. In Jerusalem, they gave him a cross on which to die and buried him in a borrowed tomb. In Nazareth, they put him down and called him “a carpenter’s son” and did not recognize him as the Son of God (Matthew 13:53-58). It wasn’t by chance that much of the world has found little room for the Lord Jesus Christ.
Isaiah 53:3 prophesied: “He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from Him; He was despised, and we esteemed Him not.”
Today, instead of highly exalting him, Jesus is ridiculed and spit upon by those who have contempt for him. Even certain ones who claim to believe in him are the worse when they deny him room in their lives.
Many Christmas cards illustrate substituted characters as Rudolph, Frosty or Santa to replace Jesus the Messiah. Certain individuals were offended at him during his time on earth, and even today, many are offended at the mention of his name.
Many elected officials make no room for Jesus at their government business meetings. The mention of the name of Jesus in an opening prayer infuriates certain elected officials. Those most offended at Jesus when he was on earth were the religious who were steeped in their man-made traditions. These same individuals exist today with contempt in their hearts towards the Lord. If they remove their contempt for him, then perhaps they can make room for Jesus in their lives.
The true meaning of Christmas is celebrating our Lord Jesus Christ. I encourage you to make room for Jesus every day. After all, He made room and loves you with an everlasting love (John 3:16; 14:1-3). Jesus the Messiah is the reason for this and every season to those who make him Lord of their lives.
