I find it amusing how some hold to the view that Christians are not to get mad, angry or upset. It all depends on what caused them to become angry and if they have a right to be mad.
I can answer and say there is nothing wrong about being angry over a bad situation or even at someone who has done you wrong. But it can become sinful if we allow the anger to turn into resentment, hatred or bitterness (Ephesians 4:26).
Jesus our Lord was angry at merchants who sold in the temple. He was so angry, he made a whip and drove them out (John 2:14-16). On another occasion, Jesus was inside a synagogue when he noticed a man with a deformed hand. The religious fault-finding pharisees were waiting to see if Jesus would heal the man on the Sabbath. Jesus looked in anger at these fault-finders and healed the man regardless (Mark 3:1-6).
So it is OK to be upset for the right reason.
It’s wrong to be upset without any reason. And it’s sinful to allow anger to turn into hatred. This is why Jesus said, “Love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who take advantage or persecute you.” (Matthew 5:44).
It’s not always the easiest thing to do, but in the long run, it’s the Christian thing to do.
World Harvest International Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Sunday celebration service is at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study is at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at 661-721-0111, P.O. Box 250, Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
