Insults come in various forms by those who are disrespectful or lack common courtesy. We all can have a disagreement on a worldview without insulting one another. To “insult” is to speak in a disrespectful manner to another. Often it can be a scornfully abusive remark or action.
Some use insults to belittle those they feel superior to by bragging about their education or money to those who have little to none. Others assume their religious persuasion or denomination/church is better than others who may belong to a different religion or no religion at all.
Some can brag of having a healthy family unit while those who have gone through divorce or problems with their children can be made to feel inferior by those who haven’t experienced such agony. We are not here to put one another down because of a setback. Insulting one other with words or actions is the opposite of decency and courtesy for one another.
At the end of the day, we are all human with short comings and struggles. Perhaps the struggles you deal with are internal while others are visible. The one struggling with drugs, alcohol or other bad habits does not need to be insulted or looked down upon. We are here to be of encouragement and support of our fellow man. In the Gospels found in the Bible, we read of Jesus Christ showing compassion to those needing help.
Your life on earth is meant to be lived with purpose. God never gave you air to breath to inhale and blurt out words to injure, insult or defame. Use your words to help someone who has lost their way. To help someone get on the right track is your purpose in life. No amount of money or education can accomplish this. Human compassion and consideration is what those who are hurting and struggling need. This is a great gift God has given you to use.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.