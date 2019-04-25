On July 30, 1956, a law passed in a Joint Resolution by the 84th Congress and signed by President Dwight Eisenhower declared the phrase "In God We Trust" to be the national motto and must appear on American currency.
It was adopted as the United States' motto in 1956 as a replacement or alternative to the unofficial motto of "E pluribus unum," which was adopted when the Great Seal of the United States was created and adopted in 1782.
The phrase “In God We Trust” first appeared on the U.S. 2-cent piece in 1864 and continued appearing thereafter on various coins. In 2003, a joint poll by USA Today, CNN, and Gallup found 90 percent of Americans support the inscription "In God We Trust" on U.S. coins.
When challenged in court to remove the motto off currency, a federal appeals court upheld the printing “In God We Trust” on U.S. currency as constitutional, citing its longstanding use and saying, is not coercive nor promotes a religious observance. The Supreme Court has stated the motto is not a violation of the Establishment Clause meaning the government does not promote a specific religion nor restrains the practice of it. The motto is a symbol of patriotism. To the theist, its meaning has roots going back to the foundation of our nation and freedom for all who live in this great nation of ours.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
