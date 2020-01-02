A new year has approached. Many slogans are being made in response to the new year. Goals are set with a renewed vision in mind. New sights and resolutions are made with good intentions. But how should the theist or the person who believes in God respond to a new year?
As a Christian (one who is a follower of Jesus Christ), our aim and goal should be to please God in every aspect of our lives. After all, the Lord taught us to say, “Not my will, but Your will be done on earth as it is in Heaven” (Matthew 6:10). Many recite this prayer but may not consult the Scriptures to determine what really is the will of God.
Some say, “I’m a good person.” The problem with this statement is that “good” to a person may be different from what God calls “good.” The Scriptures teach, “Every one is right in their own eyes” (Proverbs 16:2; 21:2). Making decisions while hiding behind the cloak of Christianity will not gain the approval of God. In the words of Jesus, His true followers must deny themselves, take up the cross daily and follow Him. Self-denial, not self-fulfillment is what is expected of a follower of Christ.
If the will of God is not your main focus in life, what is? If pleasing God is not your desire, what will be? If loving God with all of your heart, soul and mind as commanded by our Lord (Matthew 22:37) is not your focus in 2020, one cannot expect the favor or approval of God if God is not your main priority. We need God in every decision we make, every breath we take and every day we live. Choose to follow Him as He instructs, and in doing so, your life will obtain His favor (Matthew 6:33).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
